REED CITY - Ruth Barbara Crockett, 94, of Reed City, passed away on Dec. 24 in the Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, near her son Christopher, who cared for her for over two years. She was born on Oct. 21, 1925 in Detroit, where she graduated from Southeastern High School.

Ruth was born above her father's drug store on East Jefferson Avenue near Hastings and lived on the southeast side of Detroit until her marriage.

She graduated from the University of Detroit in 1947 with a BS degree in Biology. Weeks after graduating from college she married Donald George Crockett, the love of her life to whom she was married for 72 years.

She worked for Michigan Bell after getting married. She and Don moved to Mt. Clemens in 1950 where they raised a family of three boys, Christopher, Curtis and Kevin. Ruth stayed home with her boys throughout their entire childhoods for which they are eternally grateful. She also served as a substitute teacher for many years in the Mt. Clemens School district.

Ruth was active in her community having served as an officer for the League of Women Voters. She served as a deaconess in the Presbyterian Church. She also served tirelessly in the Civil Rights Movement in the 60's attempting to improve racial relations.

Ruth's passions were biology, bird and wild animals, as well as gardening. She never stopped learning. After moving to Warren, Michigan she served as a docent for the Detroit Zoo. After Don retired, they moved to Sun City West, Arizona.

There she served as a docent for the Phoenix Zoo. They later re-settled in Reed City, in the town where Ruth's parents were raised and the home where her father grew up. They spent the winters in Arizona and several in North Carolina for over 20 years. Ruth traveled to nearly every state in the United States in her long life.

Ruth will be remembered for her optimism, her winning smile, her considerable laugh and her enduring love for her husband, children and grandchildren, all of whom she loved deeply and whom will miss her greatly.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald, her parents, Ruth and Elmer Buerge; sister Meredith Zoss; and grandson Christopher (Kit) Crockett. She is survived by her three sons, Christopher (Karen) of Marquette, Curtis (Anita) of Charlotte, NC, and Kevin of Palm Springs, CA; and grandchildren, Alison Crockett of Marquette, Amanda Crockett of Chicago, IL, Meaghan Crockett of Charlotte, NC, Anneliese Crockett of Winston-Salem, NC, Whitney Crockett of Walnut Creek, CA and Ian Crockett of Danville, CA.

Don and Ruth were members of Reed City United Methodist Church. Services will be held at the Reed City United Methodist Church at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reed City Post 2964, 129 E. Oscoda Avenue, Reed City, MI 49677; Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677; or the Activity Fund Jacobetti Home for Veterans, 425 Fisher Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

