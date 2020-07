EVART -- Sandra Priest, formerly of Evart, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach, Fl., after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Sandra was born Sept. 7, 1955, to Keith and Beatrice Martin, of Evart, and was a graduate of Evart High School.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Roger Priest, of Fort Walton Beach Fl., and Mears, (Silver Lake) Mi.; daughter, Marisa (Priest) Gariglio and husband Tim, of Clare; son Ryan Priest, of Palm Harbor, Fl.; daughter Korey (Priest) Horonzy, and husband Tony, of Freeland; and brothers Jim Martin and Dick Martin, both of Evart.

Sandi had five grandchildren; Jordan and Tanner Gariglio, Jayden and Carter Priest, and Hanna Horonzy.

Sandi enjoyed working outside, taking long walks, warm weather, swimming and other water activities, Florida beaches, Silver Lake sand dunes, traveling, interior decorating, reading books, and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.