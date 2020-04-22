HERSEY -- Suzie Marie Neiderheide entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving family at her home in Hersey on Thursday, April 16. She was 70 years old.

Suzie was born in Cadillac, on March 31, 1950, to Celeste (Rossi) and Robert Bachant.

She moved to Traverse City as a child and graduated from Traverse City Central in 1968. She attended Central Michigan University, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education.

While at Central Michigan, she met the love of her life, Larry Neiderheide, in 1970, and they married on June 10, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in Traverse City.

Suzie was an adoring wife to her husband Larry for almost 48 years, a loving mother to Scott, mother-in-law to Melanie, and the most amazing, doting nana imaginable to her granddaughters, Molly and Allison.

Suzie had a special love for and bond with children. She spent almost 30 years as an early elementary educator, teaching for most of her career at G.T. Norman Elementary in Reed City. Suzie loved watching her students learn to read and made learning fun and memorable for her "kids."

Always spreading cheer and bringing joy to others wherever she went, Suzie was affectionately known as the "Sunshine Lady" at G.T. Norman Elementary.

She always had a way of making others feel special and enjoyed being of service to others through volunteering at the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center, Relay for Life, Recycle of Osceola County and the Reed City Food Pantry.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, camping, cooking and shopping (especially at her beloved Walmart). Suzie was also affectionately nicknamed "MacGyver" since she would almost always have whatever random item someone needed in her purse or camping supplies.

She's survived by her husband, Larry; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Melanie; granddaughters, Molly and Allison; brother, Dan (Barb) Bachant; great aunt, Annie (Bachant) Wissner; beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her adored dog, Cooper.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, April 18, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, followed by a burial at Chase Township Cemetery. A public celebration of Suzie's life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Suzie Neiderheide "Sunshine" Memorial at the Osceola County Community Foundation to benefit the Osceola County community.