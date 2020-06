REED CITY -- Graveside services for Sylvester William Knapp, of Reed City, with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Maple Hill Cemetery, LeRoy, with Pastor Scott Loomis officiating.

Sylvester passed March 18, at the age of 91.

The family has been served by the Pruitt Livingston Funeral Home.