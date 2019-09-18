EVART -- Terri Lynn Fritz, 55, of Evart (Hersey Township), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 1, 1964, to Glynn and Barbara (Handley) Russell.

Terri married Andy Fritz on July 30, 1990.

She is survived by her husband, Andy; her father, Glynn (wife, Susie); sisters-in-law, Sandy and Kimberly; brother-in-law, Rob Passolt; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Lisa Passolt.

Terri wore many hats in her life, always giving love and help to all. She was known as "the barn lady," ran a spiritual help line with husband, Andy, taught line dancing and volunteered at the Evart library until getting hired full time two months ago (her dream job).

A memorial celebration will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Osceola County Fairgrounds building. Please bring a dish to pass, if possible.