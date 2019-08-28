CADILLAC -- Thomas "Tom" D. Cruikshank, 64, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Tom was born the son of the late Rolland and Dott (Bishop) Cruikshank on Nov. 7, 1954, in Cadillac.

Tom graduated from Evart High School and went on to receive a degree in economics from Ferris State University. He participated in the marching band and was an accomplished drummer.

He was united in marriage to Lynn McLane on Nov. 8, 1986.

Tom was the sole proprietor of Cruikshank's Sportswear and Just Caps for the majority of his professional career. In his retirement, he worked at Nordstrom Fulfillment Center, where he kept up on all of the latest trends and often gave fashion advice.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn Cruikshank, of Elizabethown, Pennsylvania; daughters, Scarlet (Jared) Shaffer, of Jackson, and Tessa (Jordan) Balencic, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; stepsons, James (Kimberly) Marsh, of Grand Haven, and Bryon Marsh, of St. Johns; 11 grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Cruikshank.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for most of his adult life. Tom never met a stranger. He never required a plan; he much preferred spontaneity.

He was an avid world traveler and highly recommended grabbing a brioche a la cannelle while in Paris. He greatly enjoyed oysters and a cold beer.

He enjoyed debating economics and politics.

He was a classic car enthusiast who enjoyed long evening rides in the country, and he could often be found driving his white 1967 Mustang convertible down a dirt road. He loved to play his old records and cassette tapes of big band jazz while insisting that his girls join him for a dance (he could cut a rug).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Garfield Township Cemetery in Lake. The service will be led by his nephew, Brent Miller.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Cruikshank Memorial Fund, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 2110, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055.