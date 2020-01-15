Thomas Joseph "Butch" Robertson

Obituary
BIG RAPIDS -- Thomas "Butch" Joseph Robertson, 77, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Big Rapids.

He is survived by his beloved spouse, Cherry; his two children, Brian and his wife, Denise, and Brent and his wife, Rebecca; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was a loving spouse and inspiration to his children and grandchildren.

His presence will be missed by his family but welcomed by the Lord.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church in Reed City.

No flowers, please.
Published in The Herald Review on Jan. 15, 2020
