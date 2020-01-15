BIG RAPIDS -- Thomas "Butch" Joseph Robertson, 77, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Big Rapids.

He is survived by his beloved spouse, Cherry; his two children, Brian and his wife, Denise, and Brent and his wife, Rebecca; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was a loving spouse and inspiration to his children and grandchildren.

His presence will be missed by his family but welcomed by the Lord.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church in Reed City.

No flowers, please.