EVART -- Todd Duane Munn, 53, died at Autumnwood of McBain on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a thankfully brief, but valiant fight against cancer.

Todd was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor on Oct. 31, 1965, to Kathleen Wheeler and Jack Munn. He graduated from Marion High School in 1984, and has lived in the Evart area for more than 25 years. He held several different types of jobs over the years. Just prior to his passing, he worked at Ventra, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

His greatest joy in life was restoring older vehicles, especially "General Lee" chargers and older jeeps. He spent many hours with his life-long friend, Calvin (Tonya) Cubitt doing what best friends do; riding ORV's, just hanging out together, and spending countless hours in the garage listening to classic rock and roll music while working on vehicles.

Todd is survived by his parents, Kathleen (Bill) Kelso, of Marion, and Jack Munn, of Texas; siblings, Craig, of Tennessee, Jack (Brenda), of Texas, and Tina (Gordon) Rozeveld, of McBain; special aunts, Ardith Cutler and Marsha Turner; cousins that all grew up together, Barb Lepley, David Turner, Sheryl Turner, Russell Turner, Michael Turner, Karen Turner Bockheim and Curtis Wheeler; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Schondra; grandparents, Russell and Josephine Wheeler; and grandparents, Cecil and Lilah Munn.

To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at this time.

Donations in Todd's name may be directed to the Marion Food Pantry or to the family to be forward to his favorite cause, in care of his mother, Kathleen Kelso.

