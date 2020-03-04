Vicki J. Taylor

Guest Book
  • "Dear Herb, So sorry to learn of Vicki's passing. We will..."
    - Sally Williams
  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to you Herb and all the..."
    - Barb Szymanski
  • "Herb, sending peace and love to you and your family. "
    - Rob and Mollie Testani
  • "Herb I'm so sorry to hear of your loss! Vicki was a..."
    - Ritasue Thompson
  • "Thoughts and prayers to the entire Taylor family. Vicki..."
Service Information
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
415 N. Main Street
Evart, MI
49631
(231)-734-2251
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
415 N. Main Street
Evart, MI 49631
View Map
Obituary
OSCEOLA TWP. -- Vicki J. Taylor, of Osceola Township, near Evart, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

Vicki was born July 7, 1943, in Pontiac, to James Franklin and Dora Ellen (Dickerson) Gibbs. She attended the Parentville School in Nankin Township and went on to graduate from Livonia Bentley High School in 1961.

Vicki married Herbert S. Taylor Jr. on March 15, 1963, in Canton Township. She was raised in Farmington and Westland, and spent her married and working life in Livonia and Garden City, retiring to the Evart area in 2000. Mrs. Taylor had worked for General Motors, then as an office manager for H&R Block. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose, was a 40-year member of the Bunco Club, enjoyed Evart Moose Bingo and golfing at Spring Valley G.C.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband of 56 years, Herb Taylor, of Evart; her sons, Herbert S. Taylor III (Lori), of Westland and Gerald S. Taylor (Lisa), of Garden City; six grandchildren; her brothers, John Palosaari (Ruth), of Tucson, Arizona, Ray Palosaari (Suzie), of Tucson, Tim Palosaari, of Tucson, Paul Dickerson (Phyllis), of Chicago, Illinois and Gerald Gibbs (Melinda), of Baltimore, Maryland.

A celebration of life honoring Vicki Jeanne Taylor will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with Pastor Ray Palosaari officiating.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until time of services. A dinner will follow at the Evart Moose Lodge.

Vicki will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart.
Published in The Herald Review on Mar. 4, 2020
