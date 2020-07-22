EVART -- Virginia (Ginger/Lucky) Irene Theunick, 97, of Evart, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Mrs. Theunick was born in 1923, in Menlo, Iowa, to Anthony and Eleanor (Bruce) Weikert.

She was raised in Muscatine, Iowa, during the Great Depression, when things were scarce and times were hard. She would always admonish her own children for not finishing their plate because she knew what it was like to not have enough. She did not like waste of any kind and learned throughout her life to stretch a dollar as far as she could.

She told stories about her and her sister selling fireworks out on the highway when they were 10 and 12 and about them helping themselves to watermelon in the fields and getting shot at with buck shot by the farmer.

One of her first jobs was a newspaper delivery girl, a job that was reserved for boys. In 1941, she graduated from Muscatine High School. She proceeded to go to work in a munitions factory as part of the war effort.

In 1943, her brother tried to enter the armed forces but could not because of medical reasons. She lost one of her cousins when the Arizona went down during Pearl Harbor. Her sense of patriotism and love of family caused her to enlist into the U.S. Navy in July of '44.

Virginia served for two years in Indian Head Maryland as a munitions expert building bombs. She was able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. three years ago and told of the time while in the service; where they were waiting for their barracks to be built and they were housed in tents at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial. She said she would tell President Lincoln goodnight every night.

In the service she met and married the love of her life, Wallace "Bud" Theunick. Virginia and Bud were married on Aug. 9, 1945, World War II ended that day but their friends all said that "one war ended and another one just began."

They were honorably discharged in October that year and settled in Lake Orion, where they raised seven children. In 1973, they moved to Evart, where she could watch the calves play in the field and enjoy the country life. When she was able, she would plant an exquisite flower bed, which was the envy of the neighborhood.

Virginia loved to visit the Great Lakes and Mackinaw Bridge, read and stay current on world events. She was always ready to discuss politics. She was an active member of both St. Joseph Church in Lake Orion and Sacred Heart in Evart.

The joy her family brought to her life was immeasurable. The family has wonderful memories of apple picking, sledding, ice-skating and raking the lawn.

Virginia is survived by seven children, Michael (Vi) Theunick, of Evart, Connie (Glenn) Theunick-Perley, of Chase, Craig Theunick, of Waterford, Timothy (Sandy) Theunick, of Kodak, Tennessee, Melora Theunick, of Evart, Melody (Robert Golden) Theunick, of Hersey, and Melinda (David Steen) Hugmeyer, of Salem, Oregon; seventeen grandchildren, who were her everything, Maria, Matthew, Ben, Josh, Jesse, Nikki, Danett, Jason, Kyle, Tyler, Isaac, Amie, Autumn, Evan, Wesley, Travis and Logan; and 27 beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bud, in 2016; her parents; and three siblings, Mary Kincaid, and Leo and Ed Weikert.

Memorial mass was celebrated Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart, with Father Joe Fix officiating. State law requires that masks be worn.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be given to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.