EVART -- Virginia (Ginger/Lucky) Irene Theunick, 97, of Evart, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Mrs. Theunick was born in 1923, in Menlo, Iowa, to Anthony and Eleanor (Bruce) Weikert.

She was raised in Muscatine, Iowa, during the Great Depression, when things were scarce and times were hard. She would always admonish her own children for not finishing their plate because she knew what it was like to not have enough. She did not like waste of any kind and learned throughout her life to stretch a dollar as far as she could.

She told stories about her and her sister selling fireworks out on the highway when they were 10 and 12 and about them helping themselves to watermelon in the fields and getting shot at with buck shot by the farmer.

One of her first jobs was a newspaper delivery girl, a job that was reserved for boys. In 1941, she graduated from Muscatine High School. She proceeded to go to work in a munitions factory as part of the war effort.

In 1943, her brother tried to enter the armed forces but could not because of medical reasons. She lost one of her cousins when the Arizona went down during Pearl Harbor. Her sense of patriotism and love of family caused her to enlist into the U.S. Navy in July of '44.

Virginia served for two years in Indian Head Maryland as a munitions expert building bombs. She was able to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. three years ago and told of the time while in the service; where they were waiting for their barracks to be built and they were housed in tents at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial. She said she would tell President Lincoln goodnight every night.

In the service she met and married the love of her life, Wallace "Bud" Theunick. Virginia and Bud were married on Aug. 9, 1945, World War II ended that day but their friends all said that "one war ended and another one just began."

They were honorably discharged in October that year and settled in Lake Orion, where they raised seven children. In 1973, they moved to Evart, where she could watch the calves play in the field and enjoy the country life. When she was able, she would plant an exquisite flower bed, which was the envy of the neighborhood.

Virginia loved to visit the Great Lakes and Mackinaw Bridge, read and stay current on world events. She was always ready to discuss politics. She was an active member of both St. Joseph Church in Lake Orion and Sacred Heart in Evart.

The joy her family brought to her life was immeasurable. The family has wonderful memories of apple picking, sledding, ice-skating and raking the lawn.

Virginia is survived by seven children, Michael (Vi) Theunick, of Evart, Connie (Glenn) Theunick-Perley, of Chase, Craig Theunick, of Waterford, Timothy (Sandy) Theunick, of Kodak, Tennessee, Melora Theunick, of Evart, Melody (Robert Golden) Theunick, of Hersey, and Melinda (David Steen) Hugmeyer, of Salem, Oregon; seventeen grandchildren, who were her everything, Maria, Matthew, Ben, Josh, Jesse, Nikki, Danett, Jason, Kyle, Tyler, Isaac, Amie, Autumn, Evan, Wesley, Travis and Logan; and 27 beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bud, in 2016; her parents; and three siblings, Mary Kincaid, and Leo and Ed Weikert.

Memorial mass was celebrated Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart, with Father Joe Fix officiating. State law requires that masks be worn.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be given to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.



Published in Herald Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUL
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Aunt Lucky was one of the greats in my childhood memories. She and my mom were the official gift distributors around the extended family Christmas tree at Grandmas- a job they did each year with pride and humor. Often Aunt Lucky would pick us up from school and leave the four of us ( Mike, Connie, Gary and me) in the car when she picked up a few groceries. Her customary phrase Ill be back in a flash with some succotash is emblazoned on my memory. I have since used the phrase many times! She always was so positive with us all.

Aunt Lucky was steady and strong and kind. I will miss her and know that she will be greatly missed by all of the family. May she rest in deep an eternal peace.

Sandy Theunick
Denver CO
Sandra Theunick
Family
July 18, 2020
Ill never forget aunt Virginias laugh and smile, my sincere condolences. Give my dad a hug.
Jerry &beth Weikert
Jerry Weikert
Family
July 17, 2020
Sending our love and sympathies from Muscatine, Iowa. RIP, Aunt Ginger. Give grandma Mary a hug for me.
Natalie Swank
Family
July 17, 2020
Ms. Virginia was a very kind and loving person. She always had thoughtful and encouraging words for those around her. The times that I have spent in her presence have left a lasting impression of her sweet spirit in my heart. My deepest sympathy and support goes to her loving family.
Vedra Gant
Friend
July 17, 2020
Aunt Lucky was a favorite aunt loved by all. I will always treasure my childhood memories with her and my cousins growing up. We had large family gatherings .Christmas at Grandma's was especially special. Know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love to all Dawn
Dawn Duerr
Family
July 17, 2020
Melora, praying for strength and peace for your family during this time of loss. My deepest sympathy.
Patricia Triplett
Friend
July 16, 2020
Virginia was a beautiful lady with a wonderful smile and a great attitude. She could brighten your day when she greeted you with her smile. I wish I could have known her longer but for the short time I did she found a special place in my heart. I really enjoyed all of her stories and she loved hearing mine. She really liked to hear about my horses and when I went to horse camp. We had quite a few laughs together. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. My thoughts and prayers to Connie, Glenn and Melora and the rest of her family that she loved so dearly.
Stacie Langworthy
July 15, 2020
Grandma was an amazing lady and is and will be greatly missed. Her smile light up every room and everyone around her.
Christina Witbeck
Family
July 15, 2020
We love you Aunt Lucky. You will be greatly missed.
Erin Enderby
Family
