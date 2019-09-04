REED CITY -- Walter F. "Walt" Appelgreen, 86, of Reed City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Reed City.

He was born March 24, 1933, in Beal City, the son of William and Mamie (Martin) Appelgreen.

Walt was discharged from the U.S. Army, after honorably serving his country for two years.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Ann Starr, on Aug. 11, 1956, in Lansing, and together they made their home in the Lansing and Grand Ledge area.

After a long career, Walt retired from T.A. Forsberg Construction.

Walt and Ann moved to Chippewa Lake in the early 1980s, when they purchased the East Bay Mart and Marina. They owned and operated the business until about 1994. Walt looked forward to joking and swapping stories with all the customers who came into the store.

In 2014, they moved from the Chippewa Lake area to a condo near Reed City. Before Ann passed, they lived together at the Reed City Skilled Nursing Center.

Walt enjoyed ice fishing, hunting and watching all sports -- especially the Detroit Tigers. Walt and Ann attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart for several years.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Walt is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Mike) Maneke, of Rodney, and Kaye (Scott) Frederick, of Hersey; four grandchildren, Camra (Mike) Shanteau and boys, Cody Maneke, Ally (Matt) Keggs and Kelsey (Dan) France; a great-grandson, Lucas Scott France; and two step-grandchildren, Kelly (Billy) LaFountain and family and Mat (Sarah) Maneke and family. He also is survived by one sister, Rita (Robert) Modderman, of Grand Rapids; brother-in-law, Arden Pridgeon, of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Walt was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann, on July 1, 2019; his parents; three brothers, Martin, Gerald and Don; and two sisters, Kathryn "Kate" Wood and Vada Pridgeon.

Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Father Joe Fix officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Walt will be laid to rest at Chippewa Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Walt's name may be made to either the Chippewa Lake Community Building Fund or the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

