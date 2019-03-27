Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron D. Purcell. View Sign

Aaron D. Purcell, 38, Reynolds, passed away at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Monticello.

He was born Nov. 9, 1980, in Watseka, Ill., to Lorraine (Richardson) Purcell and the late Douglas "Doug" Purcell. On April 3, 2015, at Anna Maria Island, he married Andrea M. Maddox; she survives.

Aaron and his wife have lived in the Reynolds area for the last two years. He had lived most all his life in the Monticello area and was a 1999 graduate of Twin Lakes High School of Monticello.

Aaron was a U.S. Army veteran and was a M1A1 tank driver.

He enjoyed fishing, doing carpentry work, and all animals - especially raccoons.

Aaron was a comedian and loved to make people happy and laugh.

Surviving are wife Andrea M. Purcell, Reynolds; two sons, Isaac Douglas and Carson Michael Purcell, both of Dayton; step–son Brison (Arykka) York, Monticello; stepdaughter Shailee York, Winamac; stepgrandson Isaac York, Winamac; mother Lorraine (Doug) Mohler, Delphi; two sisters, April Arthur and Ashley Brown, both of Lafayette; aunt Robin Dunbar, Monticello; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Douglas "Doug" Purcell; grandparents Elmer and Barb Price, Jim Richardson, and Larry and Sandy Purcell; aunt and uncle Julie and Sandy Simmons; and cousins Alex Simmons and Kenny McAninch.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will be conducted at the funeral home at 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, followed by a Celebration of Life service, with Pastor Robert "Bob" Houser officiating.

Burial will be private for the family.

Memorials may be given to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

