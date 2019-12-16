|
Dr. Alan C. English, 77, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Waters Edge Village, Muncie.
Alan was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Paragould, Ark., the son of Wallace D. and Frances Sue (Hodge) English.
Alan was an associate professor of theater at Ball State University. He completed his PhD at the University of Missouri-Columbia and joined the Ball State faculty in 1969.
Alan taught classes in acting and directing for 25 years. He directed numerous productions, including "Jesus Christ Superstar," "On Golden Pond," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "The Homecoming," "The Odd Couple," "Death of a Salesman" and "A Streetcar Named Desire." His students will remember him for leading theater trips to New York City and London, "Thoughts for a Day," improvisational exercises, sense of humor, and mentoring. Alan also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his home in Monticello, where he relished boating, water skiing, and playing chess and poker.
Alan is survived by his son Eric H. (Janelle) English; two grandsons, Will Alan and Samuel Eric; his partner Beth Messner; four brothers, Frank English, Turlock Calif., Ronald "Pete" (Judy) English, Odessa, Texas; Joseph (Joann) English, Burnsville, Minn.; Tim (Lynn) English, Fort Smith, Ark.; and cousin/brother Edward "Ned" (Patricia) Glenn, Louisiana, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Merrill English; and sister-in-law Carolyn English.
The family extends a special note of appreciation to the staff of Waters Edge Village for their devotion to Alan's care and kindness to his family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home in Monticello. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rev. Roberta Cook will officiate.
Burial will follow in the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Department of Theater and Dance, Ball State University, Muncie, and Happy Tails Animal Care Center, 8954 NW Shafer Dr., Monticello, IN 47960.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019