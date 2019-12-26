Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home - Monticello
202 South Illinois Street
Monticello, IN 47960
1-574-583-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia S. (Ennis) Fletcher


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia S. (Ennis) Fletcher Obituary
Alicia S. (Ennis) Fletcher, 66, Delphi, passed away at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Emanuel and Mary (Caldwell) Ennis, formerly of Boone County.
She was a 1972 graduate of Lebanon High School and also of Indiana Business College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She attended Delphi Christian Church.
She was artistic and enjoyed painting and crafts.
Surviving are her siblings Mike (Linda) Withrow, Bamburg, S.C., and Cindy (Al) Thurman, Fullerton, Calif.; uncle Harry W. Voorhis, Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Claude and Evalena Caldwell; and brother Roger Ennis, all of Boone County.
Visitation will be noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Bob Duke officiating.
Graveside committal services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.
Memorials may be made to the or to Carroll Manor, Delphi.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -