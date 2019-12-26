|
|
Alicia S. (Ennis) Fletcher, 66, Delphi, passed away at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Emanuel and Mary (Caldwell) Ennis, formerly of Boone County.
She was a 1972 graduate of Lebanon High School and also of Indiana Business College. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She attended Delphi Christian Church.
She was artistic and enjoyed painting and crafts.
Surviving are her siblings Mike (Linda) Withrow, Bamburg, S.C., and Cindy (Al) Thurman, Fullerton, Calif.; uncle Harry W. Voorhis, Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Claude and Evalena Caldwell; and brother Roger Ennis, all of Boone County.
Visitation will be noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Bob Duke officiating.
Graveside committal services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.
Memorials may be made to the or to Carroll Manor, Delphi.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020