Andrew L. Allie
1964 - 2020
Andrew L. "Andy" Allie, 55, Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 11, 1964, at Home Hospital of Lafayette, to the late Raymond W. Allie Sr. and Sarah J. (Sutton) Allie Fields. His marriage was to Dawn Mitchell on June 11, 1993; they later divorced.
Andy was a graduate of Tri-County High School.
Surviving are his children Ashley Allie, Wolcott, Shawn Allie, Wolcott, Kurtis Allie, Remington, Emily Allie, Muncie; and grandsons Grayson German and Leland Allie. Also surviving are his siblings Raymond Allie Jr., Wolcott, and Brenda Allie, West Lafayette.
Private family services for Andy will be at a later date.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
