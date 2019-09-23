|
Andrew M. Humphreys, 68, Wolcott, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late John and Arlene (Ruemler) Humphreys. His marriage was to Jacqui Misch on Dec. 8, 1973, in Wolcott; she survives.
Andrew was a graduate of Wolcott High School and was valedictorian of his 1969 class. He attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Farm House Fraternity.
Andrew was an elder of Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott, secretary and treasurer of the Indiana Shorthorn Association, member of the National Shorthorn Association, chairman of the White County 4-H Beef Barn for 30 years, on the Peoples Feed Mill Board, and member of the White County Extension Board.
Andrew loved being a self-employed farmer and cattleman; he also worked for Indiana Animal Health of Wolcott for 25 years. He thoroughly enjoyed showing cattle throughout the years and passed that hobby to his grandchildren. Andrew also enjoyed a good game of Euchre with friends.
Surviving, along with his wife, is a son, Josh (Jane) Humphreys, Wolcott; grandchildren John, Jaylynn and Sophia Humphreys; sisters Sandra Hipsher, Tennessee, and Susan (Mark) Stevenson, Franklin; mother and father-in-law Bill and Mary Misch, Wolcott; sister-in-law Pam (Don) Nesbitt, West Lafayette; and brothers-in-law Bill (Fran) Misch, Lafayette, and Jeff (Marleta) Misch, Brookston. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and long-time friend Tom (Candy) Byers, Wolcott.
Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life for Andrew at 3 p.m. EST Saturday, Sept. 28, at Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott. Anella McFee to officiate. Fellowship to follow.
Interment to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Andrew's name to the National Shorthorn Association, White County 4-H Beef, or the Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019