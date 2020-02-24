Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
Andrew Haly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. James Lutheran Cemetery
Reynolds, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Haly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew S. Haly II


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew S. Haly II Obituary
Andrew Stephen Haly II, 25, Reynolds, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1994, in Lafayette, to Andrew Stephen and Traci Jean (Schroeder) Haly, of Aiea, Hawaii.
He was a graduate of River Valley Charter School in Lakeside, Calif., and was a salesperson for Venture Wireless in Monticello, as well as other Venture Wireless locations.
He was a member of Island Family Christian Church in Hawaii and attended St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents Stephen and Delicia Haly, Solomon, Kan., and Michael (Sharon) Schroeder, Reynolds; siblings Cole (Chloe) Haly, Cincinnati, Reese and Logan Haly, Aiea; aunts Stephanie Alexander, Kelly (Rich) Arndts; uncles James (Caroline) Haly, Brian Haly; cousins Jenna Whitmore, Madalyn and Sloan Alexander, Aiden and Grant Arndts, Madison Haly.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Jean Schroeder.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services celebrating Andrew's life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Charles Blakey and his great-uncle, Bruce White, officiating.
Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to or Ronald McDonald House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -