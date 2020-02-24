|
Andrew Stephen Haly II, 25, Reynolds, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1994, in Lafayette, to Andrew Stephen and Traci Jean (Schroeder) Haly, of Aiea, Hawaii.
He was a graduate of River Valley Charter School in Lakeside, Calif., and was a salesperson for Venture Wireless in Monticello, as well as other Venture Wireless locations.
He was a member of Island Family Christian Church in Hawaii and attended St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents Stephen and Delicia Haly, Solomon, Kan., and Michael (Sharon) Schroeder, Reynolds; siblings Cole (Chloe) Haly, Cincinnati, Reese and Logan Haly, Aiea; aunts Stephanie Alexander, Kelly (Rich) Arndts; uncles James (Caroline) Haly, Brian Haly; cousins Jenna Whitmore, Madalyn and Sloan Alexander, Aiden and Grant Arndts, Madison Haly.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Jean Schroeder.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services celebrating Andrew's life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Charles Blakey and his great-uncle, Bruce White, officiating.
Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to or Ronald McDonald House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020