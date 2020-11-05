Anne Ward passed from this earth Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Evansville.

She was born Anna Faye Jackson on March 7, 1941, in Rensselaer, to Keith and Annabelle (Spurgeon) Jackson. She and her sister enjoyed a care-free childhood growing up on their grandparent's farm near Francesville. Anna Faye went to grade school at Hanging Grove and then attended one year of high school at Rensselaer. The family then moved to Monon, where she was graduated from Monon High School with the class of 1959.

On Nov. 15, 1959, Anna Faye married Dale Ward and they made their home in Francesville. Born to the couple were five children: Brian, Angela, Kerri, Brad and Nikki. As a young woman, Anna Faye decided she wanted to be known as "Anne" and strongly encouraged family and friends to refrain from calling her Anna Faye.

For many years, Anne endured health issues as the result of Addison's disease and diabetes. After the children were grown, Anne and Dale spent many winters in Florida on Marco Island, which Anne enjoyed immensely.

Dale and Anne founded "Ward Stone" and later the "Whistle Stop" restaurant and the "Monon Connection Museum" in 2005.

Anne was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church of Francesville. She had a quick wit and the ability to keep everyone laughing. She had a mischievous twinkle in her eye and always had a humorous story to share. Anne enjoyed shopping and was always dressed in the latest fashion. She was an avid basketball fan and she also enjoyed playing euchre with friends. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Anne is survived by her husband Dale; son Brian (Dana); Henderson, Ky.; daughter Angela (Larry) Mainstone, Estero, Fla.; daughter Kerri (Rodney) Westerhouse, West Lafayette; son Brad (Anna), Carmel; and daughter Nikki (Sam) Wireman, Wheatfield; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Kristel Kaye (husband, Jim Berry), Lafayette; sister-in-law Nola Wuethrich; brother-in-law Roger (Sandi) Ward, Francesville; and aunts Eileen Spurgeon, West Lafayette, and Alta Hall, Lafayette.

Due to the coronavirus, private services were held for Anne. She is - and always will be - deeply missed by those who loved her.

