Barbara Rogers
Barbara Jo Rogers


1942 - 2020
Barbara Jo Rogers Obituary
Barbara Jo Rogers, 77, Monticello, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Mary Healthcare Center in Lafayette.
She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Lafayette, to the late Boyd and Ada (Gochenour) Martin.
Barb went to Delphi High School. She then married Charles G. Mulligan for 35 years, then divorced and remarried Jimmie R. Rogers, enjoying 22 years of marriage prior to his death.
She worked at L.S. Ayres as a security guard for many years and just loved the excitement of her job.
Barb loved the game of golf and she was very good at it. She loved teaching and playing golf with her husband and grandkids. She enjoyed flowers, her dog, baking, and making and giving out her Kahlua recipe. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Barb is survived by her daughters Deborah J. (Mulligan) Farley, Lima, Ohio, and Tamela J. (Mulligan) Seward (Ron), Romney; her grandchildren Vanessa (Farley) Imwalle, Derek Farley, Brent Farley, Lee Ann (Farley) Volkman, Kyle Seward, and Cory Seward; her great-grandchildren Jameson and Charli Imwalle, Braylon Layna, Freya Farley, Addie, Abel, and Amelia Farley, Sammy Volkman, and Olivia Seward; and her brother, Walter Boyd Martin, Cutler.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
