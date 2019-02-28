Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Becky Ann Woodcock, 68, Monticello, passed away at 5 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at

She was born May 24, 1950, in Rochester to the late Clarence L. and Eileen Mabel (Roosa) Orr. On Nov. 10, 1967, she married Wynemac Woodcock at the Buffalo Christian Church; he survives.

She was a 1968 graduate of North White High School and a graduate of Lafayette Beauty Academy. Becky was a homemaker. Her greatest accomplishments were being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and baking. Thanksgiving dinner was her specialty. She made the best turkey. She loved her family and especially loved her granddaughter, Kelsey.

She was a member of Buffalo Christian Church.

She is survived by daughter Jennifer (Jason) Lingenfelter, Monticello; two brothers, Ron (Diana) Orr, Buffalo, Clarence (Aiko) Orr, Monon; and granddaughter Kelsey.

She was also preceded in death by son Brian D. Woodcock; brother Robert Larkin; and granddaughter Kylie Lingenfelter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Monday, March 4, at Buffalo Christian Church with Jared Sterrett officiating.

Entombment will be private for the family at a later date at the Buffalo Cemetery.

The family prefers and encourages memorial contributions be given to Riley Children's Hospital or Buffalo Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.

