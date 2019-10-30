|
|
Benjamin Theodore Wanders III passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in Missouri.
He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Logansport.
He is survived by his mother, Naomi Ward; sisters Nona Styles, Naomi Roark, Lynne Mansfield; brother Jim Wanders; and one son, Benjamin Theodore Wanders IV.
Ben has always been Jim's brother.
He moved to Missouri in 1967. Ben graduated from McDonald County High School and served in the military right after high school. He was a heavy equipment operator and became a master in his trade. Ben loved hard, physical labor and nobody could keep up with him.
He loved night fishing Little Sugar at White Bluff.
He had a passion for the word of God and studied diligently to find himself approved. He was a sweet Christian brother, kind, gentle, always helping someone.
Ben lost this battle with cancer after the most courageous fight.
Praise the Lord Jesus the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has set us free from the law of sin and death.
Memorial to be at a later date at 209 W. Beaver St., Anderson, Mo.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019