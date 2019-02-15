Betty Jane Pearson Cooper, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at North Woods Village in Kokomo.
She was born June 21, 1940, in Wolcott, to the late Raymond and Rowena (Lucy) Sigman. Her first marriage was to Robert Pearson; he preceded her in death. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Jerry Cooper in Monticello; he survives and resides in Kokomo.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Kokomo. Betty was a homemaker.
She is also survived by her children Ed (Benita) Pearson, Oklahoma City, Okla., Betty Jean Ford, Beverly Hills, Fla., Rowena (Ken) Back, Enterprise, Miss., Peggy Sue (Willis) York, Kokomo, Fred Pearson, Monticello, Jerry Cooper Jr., Kokomo; brothers Wayne (Carol) Sigman, Venice, Fla., Richard Sigman, Remington, and Gordon Sigman, Remington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles Franklin; her daughter, Phyllis; and brothers, Ray, Everett, Don, Paul, Delbert and Larry Sigman.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with her son, the Rev. Ed Pearson, officiating.
Burial will follow in Bedford Cemetery.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2019