Beulah Evelyn (Hendrix) Gourley, 76, Winamac, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was known as"Bill" and "Billie." She was born July 25, 1943, in Wheatfield, to the late Archie and Nina (Wagoner) Hendrix. On Nov. 27, 1965, she married Jess Douglas Gourley Sr., at Wheatfield Baptist Church.
Beulah worked for many years between Monon Trailer and Wabash National. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, mushroom hunting, horseback riding and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time with her large family on the family farm. She enjoyed Easter egg hunts, wagon rides for Mother's Day and having everyone squeezed into the house for Christmas.
She is survived by husband Jess "Doug"; children Robin Albin, Valparaiso, Robert (Mary Jo) Albin, Wheatfield, Jess (Julie) Gourley Jr., Winamac, Andrea (Tony) Collins, Knox, and Labon (Karen) Gourley, Winamac; two brothers; two sisters; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
A celebration of her life will be 4-8 p.m. ET Saturday, July 25, at the family farm, 6576 S. 600 West, Winamac.
Beulah will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To sign the online memorial or light a candle in Beulah's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
She was known as"Bill" and "Billie." She was born July 25, 1943, in Wheatfield, to the late Archie and Nina (Wagoner) Hendrix. On Nov. 27, 1965, she married Jess Douglas Gourley Sr., at Wheatfield Baptist Church.
Beulah worked for many years between Monon Trailer and Wabash National. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, mushroom hunting, horseback riding and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time with her large family on the family farm. She enjoyed Easter egg hunts, wagon rides for Mother's Day and having everyone squeezed into the house for Christmas.
She is survived by husband Jess "Doug"; children Robin Albin, Valparaiso, Robert (Mary Jo) Albin, Wheatfield, Jess (Julie) Gourley Jr., Winamac, Andrea (Tony) Collins, Knox, and Labon (Karen) Gourley, Winamac; two brothers; two sisters; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
A celebration of her life will be 4-8 p.m. ET Saturday, July 25, at the family farm, 6576 S. 600 West, Winamac.
Beulah will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To sign the online memorial or light a candle in Beulah's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 18 to May 25, 2020.