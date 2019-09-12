|
|
Beverly A. Spoor, 88, Monticello, passed away at 5:04 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born June 27, 1931, in Logansport, to the late Fred Harrison and Pearl (Atwood) Mayhill. On March 31, 1951, she married Darl E. Hettinger. They later divorced and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2009. On Dec. 25, 1977, she married James R. Spoor; he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1999.
Beverly grew up in Logansport and attended Logansport High School. She worked most of her life as a cook at Kresge Dime Store of Logansport and then as a cook for Twin Lakes School Corporation, and later for a local nursing home.
She was a member of Calvary Temple under Pastor J.L. Schaffer and later attended Zion Bethel. She had been a member of the Monticello VFW Auxiliary. She loved bingo, playing cards, playing games with family, and camping. Above all, she cherished and loved her family with all her heart.
Surviving are her sons Fred (Laura) Hettinger, Lafayette, Mark (Theresa) Hettinger, Logansport, Dan (Vicki) Hettinger, Monticello, Brian (Jodi) Hettinger, Tipton, Brad Hettinger, Monticello, Jeff (Loribeth) Hettinger, Remington, Jeffrey (Michelle) Spoor, Indianapolis; grandchildren Stephanie, Jason, Christy, Josh, Cara Mae, Anna, Allen, Nate, Meagen, Christina, Brandi, Zach, Caleb, Jordan, Amelia and Ethan; 29 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and Nathan and Matthew Kelley, two very special people with whom Beverly shared a loving relationship.
She was also preceded in death by infant children Tamara and Terry Hettinger; brothers Lowell, Roland, George and Pershing Mayhill; and sister Iomogene Spooncer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with son Dan Hettinger officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019