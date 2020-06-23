Billie Ann Jeffries, 91, of Monticello, passed away June 20, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 19, 1928, to the late Ephram and Grace (Dixon) Richardson. On Dec. 31, 1981, she married Carlos Jeffries at the Christian Church in Monticello; he survives.
Billie was a member of the Christian Church in Monticello. She worked for Diener Seed Company for 40 years as their office manager. Billie loved her flowers, especially roses, and shopping at Sears.
She is survived by her daughter Janis (George) Gately, of Wheatfield; stepsons Gary (Cindy) Jeffries, of Dayton, Ohio, and Brad (Toni) Jeffries, of West Alexandria, Ohio; sister Vicki Leonard, of Monticello; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia Richardson-Jeffries; brothers Lamuel James and Freddy Richardson; and granddaughter Ann Gately.
Visitation was 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home. The family requested that visitors wear a mask or face covering.
Funeral services and burial at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery were private; however, friends may view Billie's service at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1073847.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Cornerstone Community Church or Monticello Christian Church. You may also send donations directly to the churches.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.