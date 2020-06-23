Billie Ann Jeffries
1928 - 2020
Billie Ann Jeffries, 91, of Monticello, passed away June 20, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 19, 1928, to the late Ephram and Grace (Dixon) Richardson. On Dec. 31, 1981, she married Carlos Jeffries at the Christian Church in Monticello; he survives.
Billie was a member of the Christian Church in Monticello. She worked for Diener Seed Company for 40 years as their office manager. Billie loved her flowers, especially roses, and shopping at Sears.
She is survived by her daughter Janis (George) Gately, of Wheatfield; stepsons Gary (Cindy) Jeffries, of Dayton, Ohio, and Brad (Toni) Jeffries, of West Alexandria, Ohio; sister Vicki Leonard, of Monticello; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia Richardson-Jeffries; brothers Lamuel James and Freddy Richardson; and granddaughter Ann Gately.
Visitation was 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home. The family requested that visitors wear a mask or face covering.
Funeral services and burial at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery were private; however, friends may view Billie's service at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1073847.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Cornerstone Community Church or Monticello Christian Church. You may also send donations directly to the churches.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeannie Garvin
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Janis,
I am so sorry about your mom, I remember going to your moms with you and Georgie when you two were first married several times and she was always so kind to us. My prayers are with you at this time!
Fran Gately
June 22, 2020
Nanny I loved you with all my heart you where lile a mother to me I will see you at the white pearly gates my you forever fly high and watch over me
Lisa Gately
Grandchild
June 22, 2020
So sorry . Prayers for the family

NANCY MURPHY
June 22, 2020
My wife and I would like to send our condolences to the family . My wife and I got to know Billie , when we shared a table ,with her and Carlos at one of Gary's performances in Fort Wayne many years ago. Indeed , a very gracious and special lady . God's blessings to all the family.
Randall Smith
Friend
June 22, 2020
I love you Billie and may you rest in peace. You always had that smile whenever us kids where hanging around the office. God bless you and your family.
Kevin Diener
