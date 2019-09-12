|
Blanche E. Mowrer, 99, Monticello, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus.
She was born Sept. 22, 1919, in Crawford County, to the late James Lee and Teresa (Brown) Starrett. On June 3, 1950, in Monticello, she married Glenn Mowrer; he preceded her in death May 24, 1992.
Blanche was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, where she was involved with Rainbow, Monticello Methodist Women, Lunch Bunch, the Emma Stewart Circle, and helped with the church rummage sales. She was also a member of the Monticello American Legion Auxiliary.
Blanche was a graduate of English High School and was primarily a homemaker; however, prior to moving to Monticello, she worked at the license branch in English. Once she moved to Monticello, she worked at Sears as a bookkeeper, Bryan Manufacturing and as a waitress and grill cook at Sixbey's.
She loved to sew and was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed reading, word searches, auctions, rummage sales, cracking jokes with her friends, and was the best cook known for her chicken and homemade noodles.
Surviving are her sons Joe (Donna) Mowrer and Tom (Pamela) Mowrer, all of Monticello; four grandchildren: Chris (Melana) Mowrer, Kandi (Brian) Wessel, Rhonda (Scott) Oster and Julie (Larry) Pell; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Graveside funeral services celebrating Blanche's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with Rev. Brian Beeks, of the Monticello United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to a .
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019