Carmelita K. Hawk, 78, Delphi, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Franciscan Health Lafayette.
She was born April 7, 1941, in Lafayette, to the late Carl Bales and Isabelle (Hann) Bales. On Sept. 22, 2001, she married Edward Hawk in Delphi; he survives.
She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Carma worked as a beta data operator for 25 years. She then went to work for Globe Valve in Delphi as a lab technician before retiring.
She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church.
Carma enjoyed sewing, cooking and dancing. She spent her winters in Florida, where she loved going to the beach with friends.
Surviving, along with her husband Edward, are her children Kenneth Patterson, Monticello, Patricia (Cindy) Patterson, Lafayette, William (Harmony) Patterson, Fort Wayne; step-children Natalie (Roberto "Bert") Mantica, Peru, Tamara (Douglas) Sibbitt, Marselle, Ill., Curtis Hawk, Rossville; and brother Duane (Doris Ann) Johnson, Delphi.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Eli (Mistie) Prather, Benjamin Prather, Justin Patterson, Jacob Patterson, Hayden Patterson, Devon Patterson, Derrick (Michelle) Sibbitt, Jacob (Amy) Sibbitt, Roberto "Robo" (Katy) Mantica, Marco Mantica; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carma was preceded in death by her parents; brother Billy Bales; and grandson Douglas Patterson.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Interment to follow at Battle Ground Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Monticello United Methodist Church Soup for the Soul, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, IN, 47960.
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020