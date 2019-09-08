|
Carol Rae Sharp, 81, Carmel, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
She was born Jan. 15, 1938, to the late Ray and Hazel (Eldridge) Hess.
Carol was a case manager in the Welfare Department for Wayne County for many years.
Carol is survived by her children Kim Lindley, Amy (Robert) Rhoads, Scott Sharp (Bridget Sullivan) and Neil (Ruth Ann) Sharp; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Muriel Milligan, Grace Lewis, Raymond Hess and Jim Hess.
Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019