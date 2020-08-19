1/1
Carol Sue Lapacek
1946 - 2020
Carol Sue Lapacek (May 15, 1946 - Aug. 12, 2020) passed away due to complications from COVID-19 after being in ill health for many years.
Carol was born to William and Alberta (Vogel) McCormick in Monon. Carol lived in the Monon and surrounding areas all her life and attended school in Monon. She married Jerry Lapacek on July 2, 1977.
She was a member of the Monon Eagles Auxiliary and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Carol enjoyed reading, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a joy to her. She was the best at joking and kidding around. Her smile and the twinkle in her eyes brought happiness and joy to those around her. Before being unable to work due to poor health, she worked many years at Shumacher's in Rensselaer.
Carol is survived by three daughters: Julia (Crawford) Hutchins, Shepherdsville, Ky., and Ann and Mary Lapacek, Delphi; four grandchildren: Julie (Lapacek) Snyder, Robert Colvin, and Kelly and John Hutchins; three great-grandchildren: Cabella and Oaklee Snider, Ross Tuley; sisters Anetta (Don) Fairchild, Brookston, Ethel (Michael) Kelleher, Burnsville, Minn., Theresa (Dean) Perry, Crystal City, Mo., Dolores (Tom) Warner, North Aurora, Ill.; and brothers William (Arlene) McCormick, Edmonds, Wash., and Michael (Donna) McCormick, Buffalo.
She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; her parents; one son, George Robert Crawford; and one brother, Richard L. McCormick.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. EST until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. EST Thursday, Aug. 27, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon.
Cremation was Carol's wish and her ashes will be inurned at a graveside burial at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Reynolds.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Inurnment
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon
197 IN-16
Monon, IN 47959
(219) 253-2020
