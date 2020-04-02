|
Cathy J. Juntgen, 69, Monticello, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence, in the presence of her husband and children.
She was born March 26, 1951, in Logansport, to the late Thomas Earl and Helen (Quackenbush) Spackman. On July 18, 1970, she married Steven D. Juntgen at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello.
Cathy was a 1969 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and was a member of the National Forensics League. She also played in the band and sang in the choir. She was born with a lifelong passion for animals.
Cathy attended Indiana State University. In the summer, Cathy performed at the Indiana Beach Aqua Theater ski show performing the strap and adagio trio acts. Over the span of her career, she worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Magnavox, and co-owned a lawn care business in Fort Wayne for 18 years. Cathy was the general manager of the Indiana Beach campgrounds and the director of accommodations for the resort from which she recently retired.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve; her children Michael D. (Megan) Juntgen, Westfield, David W. (Dr. Laura) Juntgen, Westfield, Wendy A. Juntgen, Granger; grandchildren Jake, Zoey, Addison, Elaine, Matthew, Harvey and Duke; her siblings Tom (Carol) Spackman Jr., California, Jim (Patty) Spackman, Cornville, Ariz., Joy (Richard) Bailey, Monticello, Ruth (Jim) Davis, Monticello; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family members.
Due to the CDC's current restrictions of public gatherings, funeral services for Cathy will be held privately for the family.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
A memorial celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Monticello Christian Church, Happy Tails or ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020