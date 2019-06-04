Cecilia Ann (Perryman) Lewis, 67, Monticello, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Kokomo. On Sept. 16, 1996, she married Roger Lee Lewis; he survives.
Cecilia was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello. She enjoyed knitting and poetry. She loved her long-haired Dachshund and faithful companion, Bailey. Above all, she cherished her mother and was dedicated to her care.
She is survived by her mother, Norma Jean (Dwyer) Duncan, Monticello; stepson Scott Allen (Meredith) Lewis, Davidson, N.C.; stepdaughter Andrea Marie Lewis, Huntington; two brothers, Larry Joe (Dilly) Perryman, Lebanon, and Mark Allen (Susan) Perryman, Richmond, Va.; sister Pamela Kay Whitaker, San Antonio, Texas; and four step-grandchildren: Cheyanne, Josee, Gabby, Gavin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gene Perryman; stepfather Joseph Duncan; and her son, Jason Featherstone.
Visitation will be from 11a.m. until the time of funeral services celebrating Cecilia's life at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Father Rasner officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be given to Happy Tails, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
