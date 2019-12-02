|
Charles "Chuck" Budreau, 77, Monticello, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Earl Park, to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (Muller) Budreau. He spent over 30 years with his longtime companion, Linda Barrett, who survives.
Chuck graduated from Earl Park High School and was a lifelong farmer in Benton County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of the Lions Club, formerly of Monticello, where he served as the Tail Twister for many years.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Linda Barrett, Monticello, are his siblings Gerald (Alice) Budreau, Fowler, James Budreau, Fowler, and Patricia Harvey, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation in Monticello will be from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Father David Rasner celebrating.
Additional memorial visitation, memorial service and burial will be handled by Windler Funeral Home in Fowler on Friday, Dec. 13, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial services at 1 p.m. at Windler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Riley Hospital for Children.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
