Charles L. "Charlie" Clifford, 85, Monticello, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Monticello Healthcare Center.

He was born Jan. 30, 1934, at home in Delphi to the late Ambrose and Loretta (Turner) Clifford. On Feb. 23, 1957, in Monticello, he married Betty L. Eldridge; she passed away on Dec. 22, 1999.

He was a1952 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School of Delphi.

Charlie had worked at the old RCA factory of Monticello for over 31 years before it closed. He then went to work at the former White County Memorial Hospital of Monticello for over 30 years.

Charlie was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, both of Monticello

He was also a member of the Moose Lodge 906, Sons of American Legion Post 81, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2570, and the VFW Men's Auxiliary, all of Monticello.

Charlie was the last survivor of all his brothers and sisters.

Surviving are four children, Christine (Robert P. "Bob") Hurley, Indianapolis, Paula (Terry) Crossett, Brookston, Thomas "Tom" (Beth) Clifford, Monticello, and John (Carla) Clifford, Pauline, S.C; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death his parents, Ambrose and Loretta (Turner) Clifford; wife Betty L. (Eldridge) Clifford; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary and Eugene Farrell, Agnes and Bill Robertson, Elizabeth and Mike Williams, and Bernice and Gene Snowberger; and one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Helen Clifford.

Rosary service by the Knight of Columbus of Monticello will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello, followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 543 S. Main St., Monticello, with Father David L. Rasner officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Delphi.

Memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello for Masses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

