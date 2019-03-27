Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles R. "Charlie" Mellon Sr., 94, Monticello, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.

He was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Wolcott, to the late Michael and Mary Alice (Dismore) Mellon. On Feb. 15, 1947, in Reynolds, he married Mary Alice Klink; she passed away on April 29, 2012.

Charlie lived in White County all his life and was a graduate of Wolcott High School.

He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and had received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart from injuries while serving in Germany.

Charlie returned to the area where he farmed and raised hogs.

He and his late wife, Marcy Alice, had lived in Round Grove, Chalmers and Buffalo before moving to Monticello in 1992.

Charlie was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.

He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Charlie was a former member of the North White Board of School Trustees and the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), and loved attending business meetings for several local towns and White County.

He loved high school sports and events.

Surviving are daughter, Linda K. (Randy) Conwell, Chalmers; two sons, Charles R. "Chuck" (Darlene) Mellon Jr., Francesville, and Dan (Rhonda) Mellon, Monticello (Buffalo area); eight grandchildren: Chris Conwell, Angie (Kevin) Turner, Tyson (Jennifer) Mellon, Tiffany (Mike) Holle, Sandi (Jonathan) Draper, Brett Mellon, Drew (Kristen) Mellon, and Patrick Mellon; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother Jack (Doris) Mellon, Lafayette; three sisters-in-law, Audrey Mellon, Cassopolis, Mich., Dorothy Klink, Venice, Fla., and Marilyn Klink, Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Alice (Dismore) Mellon; wife Mary Alice (Klink) Mellon; sister Katherine (Mellon) Welborn; three brothers, Bernard, Michael, and Frances Mellon; and brother-in-law George Klink.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, followed by a funeral Mass at the church, with Father David L. Rasner, of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, officiating.

Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.

Memorials may be given to the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, White County Community Foundation, White County Food Pantry, all of Monticello, or to the Pulaski County Community Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

See: Charles R. "Charlie" Mellon Sr., 94, Monticello, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.He was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Wolcott, to the late Michael and Mary Alice (Dismore) Mellon. On Feb. 15, 1947, in Reynolds, he married Mary Alice Klink; she passed away on April 29, 2012.Charlie lived in White County all his life and was a graduate of Wolcott High School.He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and had received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart from injuries while serving in Germany.Charlie returned to the area where he farmed and raised hogs.He and his late wife, Marcy Alice, had lived in Round Grove, Chalmers and Buffalo before moving to Monticello in 1992.Charlie was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).Charlie was a former member of the North White Board of School Trustees and the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), and loved attending business meetings for several local towns and White County.He loved high school sports and events.Surviving are daughter, Linda K. (Randy) Conwell, Chalmers; two sons, Charles R. "Chuck" (Darlene) Mellon Jr., Francesville, and Dan (Rhonda) Mellon, Monticello (Buffalo area); eight grandchildren: Chris Conwell, Angie (Kevin) Turner, Tyson (Jennifer) Mellon, Tiffany (Mike) Holle, Sandi (Jonathan) Draper, Brett Mellon, Drew (Kristen) Mellon, and Patrick Mellon; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother Jack (Doris) Mellon, Lafayette; three sisters-in-law, Audrey Mellon, Cassopolis, Mich., Dorothy Klink, Venice, Fla., and Marilyn Klink, Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins, and friends.Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Alice (Dismore) Mellon; wife Mary Alice (Klink) Mellon; sister Katherine (Mellon) Welborn; three brothers, Bernard, Michael, and Frances Mellon; and brother-in-law George Klink.Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, followed by a funeral Mass at the church, with Father David L. Rasner, of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, officiating.Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette.Memorials may be given to the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, White County Community Foundation, White County Food Pantry, all of Monticello, or to the Pulaski County Community Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.See: www.miller-rosckafh.com. Funeral Home Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc

6368 E. U.S. 24

Monticello , IN 47960

(574) 583-8488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close