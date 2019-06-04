Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte M. Murray. View Sign Service Information Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc 6368 E. U.S. 24 Monticello , IN 47960 (574)-583-8488 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte M. Murray, 84, Monticello, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Monticello Healthcare Center, with her family by her side.

She was born Oct. 10, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Lucille (Brummett) Brown. On April 28, 1956, in Elizabethton, Tenn., she married Arthur B. "Art" Murray; he passed away on Aug. 12, 2014.

Charlotte was a member of the Lake Shafer Christian Center of Monticello for many years.

She won numerous awards for volunteering at nursing homes in Monticello and was awarded the Volunteer of the Year several times.

Charlotte had worked as the activities director and social service director at the former Tioga Pines and Turtle Creek (now known as Monticello Healthcare Center) of Monticello.

She was an amazing singer and had even produced her own gospel album.

Surviving are six children: Gail (Chris) Lockhard, Decatur, Eva Murray, Monticello, Arthur "Gene" Murray and Ted (Jodi) Murray, Lafayette, Vernon (Susan) Murray, Monticello, and Tabitha Murray, Lafayette; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Jerry (Shirley) Brown, Knoxville, Tenn., Bernice Townsend, Bristol, Va., Roger (Julie) Brown, Lookout Mountain, Tenn., Andrea Mille, Jefferson City, Tenn., Linda Sharna, Knoxville, and Wayne Brown, Muncie; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lucille (Brummett) Brown; husband Arthur B. "Art" Murray; infant son Kevin D. Murray; and two siblings, Barbara Bowers and Chester Brown.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Memorial Celebration of Life service will be at the funeral home at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 8, with Pastor Nate Pyle, of the Lake Shafer Christian Center of Monticello, officiating.

Burial will be private for the family.

Memorials may be given to the wishes of the donor. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Miller-Roscka Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

