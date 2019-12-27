|
Cherry Diane Radcliffe Clevenger - artist, nurse and florist - passed from this life on Dec. 23, 2019.
Diane was friend, companion and beloved wife of 52 years to Jon, caring mother of Andrea (Lonnie) Ray, David (Dawn) and Christopher (Angela). She was also had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, Wyatt, Olivia, Baron, Archer and Walker.
Diane was born June 22, 1945, to Robert and Irene Radcliffe, in Monon, and lived most of her life in the Monon area. She was little sister to Lee (deceased), Robert Jr. (deceased) (Cindi), Barbara Sanders (Lewis), Barry (Mary Ellen) and big sister to Michael (Angeline).
Diane attended Ball State University and studied art education. She later graduated from the nursing program at Ivy Tech. She enjoyed cooking, enjoying the company of her cat Jake and watching old movies.
Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held at the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church, of which she was a member, on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in Francesville.
Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020