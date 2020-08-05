Chris A. Luthi, 65, Rensselaer, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his residence.
The son of Warren and Virginia (Hawn) Luthi, he was born on Dec. 8, 1954, in Lafayette. On Oct. 4, 1980, in Lafayette, he married Connie Graham; she survives.
Chris graduated from Tri-County High School as a member of the Class of 1972. He went on to attend Butler University on a baseball scholarship. Chris was employed by FBI Buildings for 22 years. After retirement, he became a regional manager in sales and service for Equitable Insurance Company, with his agency office based in Wolcott. Chris was a former member of the Jasper County Industrial Foundation.
Chris was very athletic, having enjoyed many sports when he was in high school. An avid sports fan, he cheered on the Chicago White Sox, Purdue University, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls. Along with sports, Chris enjoyed music and playing guitar.
Later in life, he played in a band, "Lurk'n in the Dark." He and Connie enjoyed going to concerts, especially seeing the Greg Allman Band.
He loved to spend time working with wood and making shelves and cabinets. One of his favorite pastimes was caring for the grounds around their home, especially splitting wood.
Chris is survived by his wife, Connie; his sister Andrea (Tony) Klima, Sycamore, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Virginia Luthi.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Jackson Funeral Chapel, Rensselaer on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. A funeral service will be immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m., with Rev. Andrew DeKeyser officiating.
Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Remington. Masks and social distancing are required according to state mandates and the family's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.