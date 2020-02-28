|
|
Christine G. (Eisele) Maine, 60, Rotonda West, Fla., passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Christine was born Oct. 25, 1959, in Rensselaer. She married Greg Maine on Nov.11, 1978; he survives. They have a son, Keith Maine, Rotonda West, who also survives.
Christine graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1978. She was a resident for the past 17 years of Rotonda West, with previous residences in Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky.
She is survived by her father and mother, Edward "Bud" and Anna Eisele; her sister Linda (Steven) Jennings; brothers John (Brenda) Eisele, Tim (Carmin) Eisele; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Edward and Ruby Eisele, and Robert and Ethel Mroczek.
Arrangements made at National Cremation Society and memorial services are pending.
Contributions in memory of Christine may be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 12050 N. Access Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33981.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020