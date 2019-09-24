|
Clive "Bert CB" Moore, 95, Monticello, passed away at 6:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.
He was born Oct. 2, 1923, in Norway (Monticello), to the late Alonzo R. and Pauline (Cahee) Moore. On April 13, 1946, he married the love of his life, Imogene Bowsher, at the old Zion Bethel Church in rural Monticello; she survives. They were married for 73 years.
Bert was raised in the Monticello area and started school in Sitka (rural Monticello). He was a 1941 graduate of Buffalo High School.
Bert entered the U.S. Marine Corp in 1942 and saw action in Guadalcanal; hit the beach at Guam and Iwo Jima. He received a Bronze Star for action in Iwo Jima.
Bert had worked at the former ALCOA in Lafayette and the former Bryan Manufacturing of Monticello. He then went to work at the White County Soil Conservation Service for 25 years. While working for the White County Soil Conservation Service, he designed and engineered many tile systems, farm ponds, open ditches, and erosion control structures.
Bert was a member of First Baptist Church of Monticello, taught Sunday School for over 35 years, and had also served as a deacon.
He was on the board of directors of the Pulaski White Rural Telephone Company and had served two terms on the board of school trustees of the North White School Corporation of Monon.
Bert had also volunteered for 10 years at Habitat for Humanity in Sebring, Fla., during his retirement.
He was the kindest, most caring and PROUD United States World War II Marine Corps veteran and served his country well.
Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Imogene Moore, Monticello; two daughters, Nancy (Calvin) Dyer, New Carlisle, Ohio, and Susan (Jeff) McCarroll, Dayton, Ohio; son David (Sue) Moore, Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Michelle (Todd) Campbell, Stephanie (Kelly) Stevens, Marc (Jenny) Dyer, Adam (Terra) Moore, Aaron (Lauren) Moore and Emily Moore; nine great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and half-brother Joe Moore, Conover, N.C.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo R. and Pauline (Cahee) Moore; stepmother Sue Moore; and three half-brothers: John, Jim and Warren "Buddy" Moore.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ian McMillan, of First Baptist Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial with full military rites provided by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to First Baptist Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019