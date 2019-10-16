|
|
Connie Bernice "Niecy" Foster Terry, 63, Ohley, W.Va., died Oct. 15, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va.
She retired from Asbestos Local 207 Charleston.
Survivors include her children Jeremy Terry, Monticello, Jennifer Terry Queen, Monticello, Billy Terry, Lafayette; mother Evelyn McCormick Foster, Chelyan, W.Va.; sisters Rose Kidd, Chelyan, and Macel Ford, Seth, W.Va.; brothers Pete Foster, Dawes, W.Va., Tim Foster, Chelyan, Frank Foster, Dry Branch, W.Va.; sister-in-law Phyllis Green, Ohley; aunt Conita Pinkerton; special niece and nephew, Chuck and Jessica; nine grandchildren; many more nieces and nephews; two great-nephews; and her beloved pet dogs, Betsy and Sammy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Sy" Terry III; father Shady Foster; brothers Roger and Shelby Gene "Cubby" Foster; granddaughter Adrianna Nicole Terry; brother-in-law Charles Green; and mother-in-law Jacqueline Terry.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help pay funeral expenses c/o Phyllis Green, P. O. Box 274, Dawes, WV, 25054.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019