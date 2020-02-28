|
Connie McCracken, 83, Brookston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born July 1, 1936, in Carroll County, to the late Glen and Eileen (Halem) Shoff. Connie was a graduate of Flora High School. Her marriage was to Jerry L. McCracken on June 17, 1956, in Flora; Jerry preceded her in death on March 19, 2006.
Connie was a member of the Chalmers Community Church. She was civilian employee for the US Army at the Bunker Hill Base, which entailed buying and purchasing supplies for the base. Connie then worked for the Bank of Reynolds as a teller until she started at Frontier Junior/Senior High School as an administrative assistant until her retirement. During her time with the school corporation, she also drove a school bus for many years.
Connie enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling with her buddies, conversation with friends and family, following Indiana University athletics and was a huge Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are her children Shawn McCracken, Monticello, and Heather (Jeff) Maupin, Tiskilwa, Ill.; seven grandchildren: Chad, Cory, Ciara, Hunter, Danyon and Colt; one great-granddaughter, Kaybreigh; and a brother, Dean (Phyllis) Shoff, Flora.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents and husband, is a granddaughter, Chelsea Schrader; and her twin brother Jerry Shoff.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. EST Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. EST Monday, March 2, also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home.
Interment to be in Chalmers Community Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to the Frontier Junior/Senior High School Education Fund.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020