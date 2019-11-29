|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Harrison, 44, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
She was born March 3, 1975, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Bobby Joe and Peggy Jo (Hawkins) Harrison.
She attended Twin Lakes High School and later worked as a custodian at Roosevelt Middle School and helped her dad refinish floors. It was an honor for her to take time off from her job to care for her mother who was in failing health. Cindy loved to clean, liked helping the elderly, hip-hop music and cooking on the grill. She was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and collected memorabilia and clothing. Cindy loved her dog, Reese.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Lowe, Monticello; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was also preceded in death by siblings Thelma Martin, Teresa Ward and Lonnie Lowe.
Visitation will be noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Harold Rutledge, of Buffalo Christian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to her brother, Mike Lowe, to assist with funeral expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019