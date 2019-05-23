Guest Book View Sign Service Information SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC 202 S ILLINOIS ST Monticello , IN 47960 (574)-583-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia R. "Cyndi" Ennis, 61, Monticello, passed away at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.

She was born Feb. 13, 1958, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis, to the late Tommie and Lillian "Lynn" (Davis) West. Her mother survives in Indianapolis.

On Oct. 24, 1987, she married Frederick E. "Fred" Ennis in Indianapolis. Cyndi enjoyed going to dinner with Fred and when able enjoyed her favorite cocktail, a cosmopolitan. Cyndi always enjoyed reading the Sunday paper and would read the ads to Fred; he survives in Monticello.

They had their daughter, Emily Anne Ennis, on June 11, 1997. She loved her family and loved her daughter more than anything in the world. Cyndi was very proud and enjoyed her relationship with Emily the last few years.

Cyndi loved all of her dogs: Mickey, Nicky, Biscuit and Molly, who misses her very much. She enjoyed taking Molly out and sitting on the back deck of her house in Monticello. Cyndi also grew to love Audrey, Emily's cat.

Cyndi became office manager at MRP Inc. when she moved to Monticello from Indy in 1990. She was very upset when she had to quit her job due to illness.

Cyndi loved her condo at Marco Island. She very much enjoyed sitting on the balcony at her condo watching sunsets and the world go by. She had a green thumb and loved her houseplants, filling her sunroom and kitchen with numerous varieties, especially succulents and cactuses.

She loved shopping of any kind - online, TV or at the mall. Cyndi loved and relied on her special friend and nurse Renee Taulbee. Cyndi enjoyed going shopping in Lafayette with Renee, visiting the resale shops, Talbots, Chico's and all the craft stores. Cyndi loved her clothes and no matter how bad she felt she would not leave the house without looking as good as she could.

Cyndi was the strongest person we knew. She endured more pain and adversity than most people can imagine. She overcame her discomfort and enjoyed her life the best she could. Cyndi was a fighter and fought her illness well for many years. Cyndi was a very proud, shy and private person; she did not like people seeing her with a walker, oxygen or a port.

Cyndi loved her iPad and iPhone. She became proficient at them to Fred and Emily's amazement. She loved talking to her mother every day on the phone and worried very much about her.

Cyndi did not attend church weekly but very much believed in God and tried to live a Christian life. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church.

She is survived by daughter Emily Anne Ennis, Monticello; sister Cheryl (Steve) Watson, Indianapolis; brother Craig (Shelley) West, New Palestine; special friend Renee Taulbee, Monticello; her dog, Molly; two nieces, Sophie Watson and Hannah West; and a nephew, Jacob West.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

