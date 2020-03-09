Home

SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Dale Deardurff
Dale Deardurff


1948 - 2020
Dale Deardurff, 71, Monticello, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Brook, to the late Robert "Rex" and Doris (Lover) Deardurff. On June 10, 1972, he married Sandy Schultz in Rensselaer; she survives in Monticello.
Dale was a 1967 graduate of South Newton High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dale had worked for the county highway department, CSX for over 20 years, and the Lafayette labor hall until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed boating, gambling, playing cards and going to car shows. Dale loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his '69 Chevelle and his dogs, Gretchen and Pebbles.
He is survived by daughter Tricia (Mark) Mendel, Monticello; a grandson, Nicholas Mendel; a granddaughter, Nicole Mendel; and a sister, Connie Baker, Battle Ground.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. EDT until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, March 14 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
A funeral dinner will follow services at AMVETS in Monticello.
Burial will follow at Prairie Vine Cemetery in Morocco.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020
