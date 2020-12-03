Dale E. "Rocky" Rockhill, 90, Monticello, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Carroll County, to the late Russell and Sarah (Mullendore) Rockhill. On Dec. 28, 1960, he married the former Betty (Chamberlain) Hughes; 2he preceded him in death on July 15, 2016.
Dale was a welding supervisor for at Monon Trailer from which he retired. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lodge 211 F&AM in Camden.
He is surviving are his daughters Mary (John) Corso, Valparaiso, and Georgiann Grothouse, Jasper; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Rockhill; and sisters Dona Julien and Mary Jo Hughes.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Yeoman Cemetery, with Bob Houser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County Food Pantry. Contributions may be sent directly to the White County Food Pantry or the funeral home.
