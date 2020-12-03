1/
Dale E. Rockhill
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Dale E. "Rocky" Rockhill, 90, Monticello, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
He was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Carroll County, to the late Russell and Sarah (Mullendore) Rockhill. On Dec. 28, 1960, he married the former Betty (Chamberlain) Hughes; 2he preceded him in death on July 15, 2016.
Dale was a welding supervisor for at Monon Trailer from which he retired. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lodge 211 F&AM in Camden.
He is surviving are his daughters Mary (John) Corso, Valparaiso, and Georgiann Grothouse, Jasper; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Rockhill; and sisters Dona Julien and Mary Jo Hughes.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Yeoman Cemetery, with Bob Houser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County Food Pantry. Contributions may be sent directly to the White County Food Pantry or the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home - Monticello
202 S. Illinois St.
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 3, 2020
I am so heartbroken ...Rocky was our fishing buddy! He would always bring candy for my girls when we were fishing. He has been reunited with his love, or as he called her “the war department” . He was a great man and will be missed greatly. My prayers go out for the family
Stacey & Ray Murray
Friend
December 2, 2020
I will miss waving at you when I pass by,may you RIP
Christine Flaherty
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Shelby Davidson-Shepherd
Classmate
December 1, 2020
He was a wonderful neighbor and friend. David and I will miss him. You have our heartfelt sympathy.
