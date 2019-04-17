Daniel L. Cottrell, 52, Monticello, passed away at 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.
Born March 17, 1967, in Monticello, he was the son of Roy and Violet (Humphrey) Cottrell. On July 24, 2006, he married Kimberly Wolma; she survives.
Dan was a machinist at Terra Drive Systems in Wolcott for 24 years.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gun collecting, gardening, canoeing and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include wife Kimberly Cottrell, Monticello; daughters Ariel (Michael) Frankenburger, Monticello, and Alexandria Cottrell, Monticello; mother Violet (Jerry) Hughes, Chalmers; brothers John Cottrell (Larry Cotes), Monticello, and Joe Cottrell (Wayne Hurt), Whitestown; sisters Donna Snavely, Lafayette, and Diane (Steve) Smith, Port Orchard, Wash.; and grandson Noah Frankenburger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Cottrell.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home & Crematory in Royal Center.
Burial will be at Bell Center Cemetery.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019