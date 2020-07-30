David L. Kelly, 76, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence in Monticello, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 1, 1944, in Burlington, Vt., to the late Joseph B. and Barbara (Mitchell) Kelly. On Aug. 10, 1968, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Brooks, in Chesterton; she survives.
On May 7, 1969, the couple gave birth to their only child and apple of their eye, Cindy.
Dave was a graduate and valedictorian of Lafayette Jefferson High School and received his bachelor and master of arts degrees in education from Purdue University. Dave was a member of the Purdue March and Concert Bands and was president of Theta Chi Fraternity.
He taught social studies at Twin Lakes High School for 36 years and assisted with publicity for Twin Lakes theater for 44 years, continuing after his retirement. He also owned and operated Different Strokes miniature golf course at Indiana Beach for 25 years.
Dave was a member of Kiwanis, served as president of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, and was secretary of the Harrison Chapter of the Son's of the American Revolution.
Dave was very passionate and active with Junior Achievement and received the 2001 JA Economics Teacher of the Year award, later the Foellinger Award for Excellence, and in 2018 he received Junior Achievement's highest award, Excellence in Applied Economics.
He was an avid reader, especially books about the Civil War and American Revolution. He enjoyed family genealogy, tracing family origins to the 1700s. He was a volunteer in the archives at the Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi.
He was an accomplished musician in all brass instruments and bass guitar. He gave trumpet lessons to local students. He enjoyed playing in his former band, the Happy Wanderers, and later the Wanderers. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, where he also served as deacon.
Above all, he cherished his family and especially enjoyed visits from his grandchildren.
Along with he wife, Bonnie, of Monticello he is survived by his daughter Cindy (Steve) Moore, of Cincinnati; grandchildren Grayson Lambert, Katie Lambert, Audrey Moore, Lydia Moore and Daniel Moore; sister Linda Ammann of Phoenix; and mother-in-law Delores Brooks, of Monticello.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Art Ammann; and father-in-law Ralph Brooks.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, with Jay Janke officiating.
Due to COVID-19 mandates on social distancing, seating is limited and RSVP's must be made by 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, by calling Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home at 574-583-5777.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Wabash & Erie Canal in Delphi or Happy Tails. Envelopes will be available at the church. Contributions may also be sent directly to the entity of choice.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.
