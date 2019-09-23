|
David Lee Upton, 86, Monticello, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, in Monticello, with his wife, Linda, by his side.
He was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Middlesboro, Ky., to the late George Washington and Susie (Thompson) Upton. On Feb. 1, 1964, in Logansport, he married Linda Sue Stackhouse; she survives.
He was a U.S Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
David was always known for the stories he had to tell everyone, especially while working as a greeter at the Monticello Walmart.
He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. David was also a member of American Legion Post 81 of Monticello and Hickory Grove Church of rural Delphi (Carroll County).
Surviving are his wife, Linda Sue Upton, Monticello; four children: Alvin Upton and Yvonne Thompson, both of Monticello, Andrew Upton, Southport, and Audrey Upton, Royal Center (Burnettsville); four grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Susie (Thompson) Upton; and 10 siblings.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home, with John Crowel officiating.
Burial will full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard of Monticello will be at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019