David Lee Anderson, 74, Burnettsville, passed away at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born June 21, 1945, in Rensselaer, to the late David H. and June A. (Conn) Anderson. On Aug. 14, 1965, in St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer, he married the former Ruth Ann Armold; she survives.
Dave was a 1963 graduate of Rensselaer High School and a graduate of St. Joseph College with bachelor's degree in business management. Dave was a third generation and lifelong farmer in White, Carroll and Cass counties. Additionally, he spent 50-plus years in agriculture retail, including 25 years as a Pioneer Seed representative.
He and Ruth Ann moved to Monticello in 1976, where they enjoyed life living on the lake. In 2008, they built a new home on the family farm in Burnettsville.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello. He served two terms on the Twin Lakes School Board. He was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, very much enjoying hunting, fishing, training bird dogs, judging field trials, and was a life member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann, of Burnettsville, surviving are his children, D. Lee (Shalon) Anderson Jr., Monticello, and Anjulen (Brendan) Reilly, Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Anna Leigh Anderson, Keaton Miller and Willow Reilly; and a brother, Stephen Anderson, Greenville, N.C.
The family will receive visitors from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Memorial contributions are encouraged and should be offered equally to Burnettsville or Idaville volunteer fire departments. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019