David Lee Hensley, 75, Monticello, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born Feb. 7, 1944, in Williamsport, to the late Encil "Pod" and Mary (DeZarn) Hensley. On July 27, 1982, he married the former Pamela McKinley in the home of Rev. Don Ross. Pam survives and lives in Monticello.
He was a 1962 graduate South Western High School and a 1970 graduate of Ball State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting. Dave was a KFC franchisee for 26 years, owning restaurants in Monticello, West Lafayette, Logansport and Peru.
Dave was a member of the Monticello Rotary Club. He was a former member of the Tippecanoe Country Club, Sons of the American Legion, and AMVETS Auxiliary.
He enjoyed golf and cherished time spent with his family. His children will remember him for holding up the kitchen counter and Coaches Corner.
Surviving are his wife, Pam, Monticello; children Melissa (Teri) Hensley, Castle Rock, Colo., John (Jodi) Hensley, Westfield, and Ann Hensley, Denver, Colo.; step-sons Jon Sines (companion, Tanya Hughes), Chalmers, Jay Sines (companion, Chasity), Phoenix, Ariz., Jimmy (Anna) Sines, Fort Meade, Md.; grandchildren Andrew Brown, Katy Sines, Chase Hughes Sines, Owen Sines, Jacob Sines, Caroline Hensley, Luke Sines; brothers Ronald (Lorma) Hensley, Paris, Ill., Michael Hensley, Wiley, Texas, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Hensley, Clearwater, Fla.
He was also preceded in death by brother Norman Hensley.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Graveside funeral services celebrating Dave's life will immediately follow the visitation Saturday in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with Rev. Brian Beeks, of Monticello United Methodist Church, officiating. The funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery will follow the visitation.
Memorial contributions are encouraged and may be offered to the Monticello Rotary Club to benefit Polio Plus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence can be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019